Herbert A. Bechtold, 86, St. Joseph

July 13, 1937 - November 5, 2023

attachment-Herbert Bechtold loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Herbert A. Bechtold, age 86, of St. Joseph. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB and Reverend Nick Kleespie, OSB will officiate. Herb passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at his home at Woodcrest in St. Joseph. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, and after 9 a.m. on Friday, both in the Heritage Hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

Herb was born July 13, 1937 in St. Joseph, MN to John J. and Esther (Weyer) Bechtold. He married Darlene A. Kosel on May 7, 1960 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. He was employed by the St. Cloud Hospital as Manager of the Laundry Department for 39 years, retiring in 2000. He also bartended at the St. Joseph American Legion and worked at the Karmel Krisp Shop. After retirement, he enjoyed working with the Daniel Funeral Home as a greeter and funeral assistant. He was a life long and active member of St. Joseph Parish in St. Joseph and a member of St. Joseph Senior Citizens.

Herb enjoyed playing cards and much of his social life revolved around the card groups. He and Darlene enjoyed traveling and trips to the casinos.

Herb is survived by his sons Brian (Kirsten) of Sartell, Bruce (Pat) of St. Joseph and Brad (Jane) of Sauk Rapids, daughter-in-law Nicole of Holdingford, 9 grandchildren: Brianna (Al Flannigan), Spencer, Tanner (Kia), Samuel (Carrie), Mary (Blake) Bellefeuille, Ted, Kate (Matt Foman), Kelly (Bradley) Trapp, and Amy Gans, 7 great-grandchildren with one on the way, siblings Margaret Molus, Agnes Steichen, Anna (Robert) Reischl, Joseph (Joanne), Donald and David, as well as many nieces and nephews and his Woodcrest family.

Preceding Herb in death were his parents, wife Darlene (2018), son Brent (2017), brother Arnold (October 26, 2023) and infant brother Eugene.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers to the St. Joseph Catholic School in St. Joseph.