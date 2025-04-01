Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory for Much of Minnesota

Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory for Much of Minnesota

aetb/ThinkStock

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow arrives Tuesday with the greatest expected accumulation in central Minnesota.

National Weather Service
loading...

Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties are still in a Winter Weather Advisory.  It will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.  Heavy snow, mixing with some freezing rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations are between 3 and 5 inches, and ice accumulations are of a light glaze.

Areas to the north of St. Cloud are in a Winter Storm Warning.  That will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.  Heavy snow, mixing with some freezing rain and sleet late tonight into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations are between 5 and 7 inches, and ice accumulations are of a glaze.

National Weather Service
loading...

A mix of precipitation types are expected starting Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday.

The best chance for several inches of accumulating snow will be across west/central Minnesota.

Further south, the mess of precipitation types and warmer temperatures will limit accumulations.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Rain is expected to mix with the snow south of the primary accumulating band.

St. Cloud averages about three inches of snow in April, so we may receive that in just the first two days of the month.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON