Winter Storm Warning, Weather Advisory for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow arrives Tuesday with the greatest expected accumulation in central Minnesota.
Stearns, Benton and Sherburne Counties are still in a Winter Weather Advisory. It will be in effect from 7:00 a.m. Tuesday through 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow, mixing with some freezing rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations are between 3 and 5 inches, and ice accumulations are of a light glaze.
Areas to the north of St. Cloud are in a Winter Storm Warning. That will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday through 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow, mixing with some freezing rain and sleet late tonight into Wednesday morning. Total snow accumulations are between 5 and 7 inches, and ice accumulations are of a glaze.
A mix of precipitation types are expected starting Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday.
The best chance for several inches of accumulating snow will be across west/central Minnesota.
Further south, the mess of precipitation types and warmer temperatures will limit accumulations.
Rain is expected to mix with the snow south of the primary accumulating band.
St. Cloud averages about three inches of snow in April, so we may receive that in just the first two days of the month.
