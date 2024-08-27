Heavy Rain in Central Minnesota Monday Evening

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had nearly an inch of rain Monday night.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .88 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us to 5.01 inches of rain so far in August. That's 1.68 inches above normal. We're up to 27.91 inches of precipitation for the year to date, which is 7.96 inches above normal.

The Sartell Public Safety Department released a statement Monday saying heavy rain caused significant road flooding. They asked residents to stay home and not drive, walk or swim in the floodwaters.

Parts of the state are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms packing damaging winds and hail moved across central and southern Minnesota Monday night. The National Weather Service is reporting 65-mile-per-hour wind gusts in Silver Lake, 63 miles an hour in Eden Prairie, and 62 in the Willmar area. One-point-75-inch hail fell in Lester Prairie in McCleod County and Parkers Prairie in Otter Tail County. Officials say funnel clouds were spotted near Essig in Brown County and Kerkhoven in Swift County. There’s wind damage and trees are down in Waconia, Isanti and North Branch.

Xcel Energy said nearly 100 thousand customers lost power during the storms.

The Happy Together Grandstand concert was canceled at the State Fair.

More rain is falling on Tuesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday morning, with a chance of additional scattered storms Tuesday afternoon across central Minnesota. Severe weather is not expected Tuesday morning, but a couple of stronger storms are possible Tuesday afternoon.

Monday's high was officially 94 degrees in St. Cloud. The record high for the date is 95. It was our fifth day in the 90s so far this year. St. Cloud averages about 11 days in the 90s each year.

