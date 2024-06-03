Heavy Rain Falls Overnight in Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Central Minnesota got some heavy rain overnight.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 1.75 inches of rain from Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning.

We're now more than five inches above normal for precipitation since the first of the year.

A portion of Kandiyohi County was under a flood warning caused by excessive rainfall. Communities like Willmar, New London and Spicer could have experienced some flooding.

Northern Morrison County and Western Stearns County were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for a short period late Sunday night.

Another round of strong to severe storms with heavy rain is expected Tuesday.

