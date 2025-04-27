Happy Thyme Asian Market Celebrates Grand Opening

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a festive day for a new St. Cloud market on Saturday. Happy Thyme Asian Market held a grand opening ceremony from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There were performances from Madison Elementary's Chinese Immersion Choir, a Kung Fu demonstration, dancing, and giveaways. Owner Wei Zheng says he is excited to bring Happy Thyme to the St. Cloud community:

"St. Cloud is a very good community with a lot of diversity so I believe bringing more culture here will be a benefit for this community also Happy Thyme will be a place that people can hang out instead of just shopping because they will see stuff from all over the world and they can explore something new here."

Zheng says they have had a soft opening for a couple of months while the store got things fully set up and they learned more about what shoppers wanted before having their grand opening celebration on Saturday.

He hopes people will enjoy the store and learning more about asian culture. Happy Thyme Asian Market is located at 3320 West Division Street next to Savers.

