Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Straight Truck
GREEN ISLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a straight truck Wednesday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:20 p.m. in the City of Green Isle, southeast of Hutchinson. Authorities say a Peterbilt Straight Truck driven by 35-year-old Blaine Feil of Gaylord was turning east onto Highway 5 from Highway 25 when he hit 73-year-old Mary Ann Ott of Green Isle in the intersection, who was crossing Highway 5. Ott was killed in the crash, and Feil was not injured.
