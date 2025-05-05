Crow Wing Deputies Investigate Grass Fire, Death

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Brainerd woman died in a grass fire over the weekend.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Sunday afternoon in Crow Wing Township.

It was reported to the sheriff's office that a field was on fire near a home, with a victim possibly having died.

Responding deputies found a 65-year-old Brainerd woman's body near a lawn mower.

The Brainerd Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources put out the fire.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Get our free mobile app

No structures were burned. The fire is under investigation.

READ RELATED ARTICLES