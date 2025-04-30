Governor Walz Signs 7 Bipartisan Bills Into Law

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Multiple bills at the state legislature officially became laws on Wednesday. Governor Tim Walz has signed seven bipartisan bills into law.

The new laws include amending the jurisdiction of the North Koochiching sanitary sewer board, permits certain public safety officers and state agencies to receive gifts in relation to a line of duty death, and updates terms, definitions, and notices for contracts for deed.

Additional laws include exempting the Office of Ombudsperson for American Indian Families from paying court fee requirements in certain cases, makes multiple changes to the Minnesota Business Corporation Act, requires the state's Director of Child Sex Trafficking Prevention to submit a biennial report, and enforces training requirements for mandated reporters to better identify signs of child abuse. The Minnesota legislative session ends on May 19th.

