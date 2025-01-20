Gopher Women’s Basketball Climbs One Spot in Poll
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Despite a close loss last week to #8 ranked Maryland, the Gopher Women's Basketball team has moved up one spot in the national rankings.
The University of Minnesota women's basketball team has climbed one spot to #23 in this week's AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll.
Minnesota earned 62 points. Six other Big Ten teams appeared in the poll including #1 UCLA, #4 USC, #8 Maryland, #12 Ohio State, #21 Michigan State, and #24 Michigan. Nebraska also received 35 votes this week.
The Gophers will host #24 Michigan this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. inside Williams Arena.
The Gophers rallied from a 16-point deficit in the 4th quarter to come back and beat Northwestern 87-82 on Sunday afternoon.
They improved to 17-2 overall on the season and 5-2 in the Big Ten.
