Gnome Is Where The Park Is For Unique Scavenger Hunt
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It's Gnome Gnome on the range for a popular scavenger hunt in the Twin Cities. St. Paul's annual Gnome Scavenger Hunt is back for another go.
Get our free mobile app
Participants can look for the various gnomes hidden in parks around town by solving the clues and then exploring to find them. Once found people take a selfie with the gnome and share the picture at #stpgnometakeover being careful not to give away where they found it.
Organizers say the gnomes are hidden in some of St. Paul's best places to take a winter walk. The Gnome Scavenger Hunt is for people of all ages and there is no cost to participate.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home
The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures