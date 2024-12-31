Gnome Is Where The Park Is For Unique Scavenger Hunt

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It's Gnome Gnome on the range for a popular scavenger hunt in the Twin Cities. St. Paul's annual Gnome Scavenger Hunt is back for another go.

Get our free mobile app

Participants can look for the various gnomes hidden in parks around town by solving the clues and then exploring to find them. Once found people take a selfie with the gnome and share the picture at #stpgnometakeover being careful not to give away where they found it.

Craig McLachlan on Unsplash Craig McLachlan on Unsplash loading...

Organizers say the gnomes are hidden in some of St. Paul's best places to take a winter walk. The Gnome Scavenger Hunt is for people of all ages and there is no cost to participate.

Pierre Bamin on Unsplash Pierre Bamin on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures