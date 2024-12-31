Gnome Is Where The Park Is For Unique Scavenger Hunt

ST. PAUL (WJON News)  -- It's Gnome Gnome on the range for a popular scavenger hunt in the Twin Cities. St. Paul's annual Gnome Scavenger Hunt is back for another go.

Participants can look for the various gnomes hidden in parks around town by solving the clues and then exploring to find them. Once found people take a selfie with the gnome and share the picture at #stpgnometakeover being careful not to give away where they found it.

Organizers say the gnomes are hidden in some of St. Paul's best places to take a winter walk. The Gnome Scavenger Hunt is for people of all ages and there is no cost to participate.

