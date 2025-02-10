Gas Prices Rising in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 8.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.09 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.62 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says with tariffs on Mexico and Canada currently on pause, trade policy has yet to directly impact fuel prices. Seasonal trends continue to drive normal fluctuations.

For now, the overall direction of gas prices remains typical for this time of the year, but Gas Buddy says they remain on watch for potential policy changes that could impact fuel prices.

