Gas Prices Inch Up Slightly Ahead of Christmas

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have inched up slightly in the last week.

Gas Buddy says average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.6 cents per gallon, averaging $2.82.

The national average price of gas has risen 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $2.98.

The national average price of diesel has declined 1.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.47 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says, that with oil prices back above $70 per barrel, gas prices have less potential to drop much further, though there may be a second window of lower prices in January or February in some areas.

