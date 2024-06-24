Gas Prices Holding Steady

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With summer now officially here, the national average price of gasoline is holding mostly steady.

Gas Buddy says for now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4th as oil prices have risen above $80.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.20 per gallon.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

