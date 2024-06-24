Gas Prices Holding Steady

Gas Prices Holding Steady

Getty Images

UNDATED (WJON News) -- With summer now officially here, the national average price of gasoline is holding mostly steady.

Gas Buddy says for now, gasoline prices may see little movement ahead of July 4th as oil prices have risen above $80.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.41 per gallon.

Average gas prices in Minnesota have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon, averaging $3.20 per gallon.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.76 per gallon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON