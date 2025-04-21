Gas Prices Fall For Second Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices have fallen for the second straight week.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.10.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.51 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says with oil prices rallying over the last week, we may start to see the downward trend in gas prices begin to stall. Regardless, Americans are currently spending over $200 million less per day on gasoline compared to this time last year.

READ RELATED ARTICLES