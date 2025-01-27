Gas Prices Fall Ahead of Potential U.S. Tariffs

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.00.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.9 cents per gallon, averaging $3.08.

The national average price of diesel has increased 4.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.60 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says oil prices have declined over the last week following President Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum where he urged Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices by restoring production. The downturn has caused gas prices to stabilize for the time being, with crude now more than $5 per barrel below where it was a couple of weeks ago.

As we approach the February 1st deadline for potential U.S. tariffs on Canada and Mexico, key sources of crude oil imports, officials are monitoring for any potential impacts.

