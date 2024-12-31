Gas Prices Expected to Decline for 3rd Straight Year in 2025

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices are expected to decline for the third straight year.

GasBuddy has released its 2025 Fuel Price Outlook.

They project that the yearly national average for gasoline in 2025 will decline to $3.22 per gallon, down from $3.33 in 2024.

We are expected to see the lowest prices in January with the national average at about $3.07. The springtime spike in April could top out at about $3.53 a gallon.

Diesel prices are also expected to decline in 2025, with a projected yearly national average of $3.48 a gallon.

GasBuddy says amid emerging uncertainties surrounding geopolitical tensions, the threat of potential tariffs, and a change in energy policies could negatively impact the year's prices.

