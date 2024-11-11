Gas Prices Continued to Fall in the Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price of gasoline declined for a fourth consecutive week as seasonal demand weakened.

Gas Buddy says 28 states have average gas prices below $3 per gallon.  They say it appears just a matter of time before the national average falls below $3 per gallon for the first time since May 2021.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.94.  The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents, averaging $3.03.

The national average price of diesel has declined 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.52 per gallon.

