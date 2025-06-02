Gas, Diesel Prices Decline In The Past Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.09.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.46 per gallon.
Gas Buddy says that while gasoline inventories remain somewhat tight heading into the summer, they are optimistic that increased refinery output could pave the way for further price declines.
