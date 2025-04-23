Former Mayor Named Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year

Former Mayor Named Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year

Submitted photo

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A longtime former mayor has been named this year's Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year.

Kurt Hunstiger was surprised with the announcement Tuesday at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

Current mayor Jason Ellering nominated Hunstiger for the award. In his nomination letter, Ellering writes, "Kurt's service to Sauk Rapids began in 1994 when he was appointed to the Planning Commission. Kurt's contributions to the city of Sauk Rapids are numerous and far-reaching. One of his most significant achievements was his involvement in the Mississippi River bridge crossing project."

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The official presentation to Hunstiger as the 2025 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year will be on Monday, May 12th, at the City Council meeting at 5:00 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy

From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON