Former Mayor Named Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A longtime former mayor has been named this year's Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year.

Kurt Hunstiger was surprised with the announcement Tuesday at the Sauk Rapids Government Center.

Current mayor Jason Ellering nominated Hunstiger for the award. In his nomination letter, Ellering writes, "Kurt's service to Sauk Rapids began in 1994 when he was appointed to the Planning Commission. Kurt's contributions to the city of Sauk Rapids are numerous and far-reaching. One of his most significant achievements was his involvement in the Mississippi River bridge crossing project."

Get our free mobile app

The official presentation to Hunstiger as the 2025 Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year will be on Monday, May 12th, at the City Council meeting at 5:00 p.m.

READ RELATED ARTICLES