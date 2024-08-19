Foley Man Hurt in Benton County Crash
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Foley man was hurt in an early morning crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:00 a.m. Monday at the intersection of County Road 6 and Highway 95 in Glendorado Township.
A pickup driven by 66-year-old Terrance Dusharm of Foley was going south on the county road while a semi driven by 60-year-old Mark Vilgos of Wyoming, Minnesota was traveling west on the highway.
Dusharm was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Vilgos was not hurt.
