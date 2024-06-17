Flood Watch Extended, Storms Possible Monday Night, Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Watch for much of Minnesota at least into Wednesday morning.

There is a chance for strong storms in Minnesota on Monday evening as a warm front pushes northward from Iowa into southern Minnesota and eventually into central Minnesota.

Another round of strong storms could possibly spread across the state on Tuesday afternoon.

Much of the state could have an additional six inches of rain by the end of the week.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud added another .37 inches of rain on Monday morning, bringing our total so far in the month of June to 5.05 inches of rain. We're nearly 3 inches above normal for the month so far.

We have to get to 7.61 inches of rain to crack the Top 10 for wettest June months on record.

