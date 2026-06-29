Minnesota Sees Gasoline Prices Slide As Tensions Ease
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.60.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.78.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 11.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $4.87 per gallon.
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Gas Buddy says the declines came despite a turbulent week, as fresh attacks were traded between the U.S. and Iran before both sides agreed to halt hostilities just in time on Sunday, preventing what could have been a significant spike in oil prices. For now, Gas Buddy anticipates the national average will continue to drift lower this week.
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