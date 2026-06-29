UNDATED (WJON News) -- Extreme Heat Warning and Advisory are in effect on Monday.

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Heat indices are expected to top out above 100°F areawide, with some areas above 105°F this afternoon.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

The heat & humidity continue through the week with max daily heat index values of 95 to 100 F likely.

As the summer heat arrives, the Animal Humane Society is reminding pet owners that scorching pavements can be just as dangerous as the air temperature.

Spokeswoman Sarah Bhimani:

Your dog's paw pads are really sensitive, just like skin. So if the pavement is too hot for you to walk on barefoot, it's too hot for your dog to be walking on it. So really try to stick to grassy areas if you're taking your dog out

Bhimani says, if possible, keep your pet inside.

The National Weather Service says there's a slight risk for severe storms across most of the forecast area. Main threats will be large hail and damaging wind gusts, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Storms will also be capable of producing heavy rainfall.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

Timing is Monday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorm chances continue through most of the week. Severe thunderstorms and locally heavy rainfall are possible.

St. Cloud officially received 0.37 of an inch of rain on Sunday. We're at 3.62 inches for the month so far, which is slightly above average.