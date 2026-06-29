ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- An Alexandria man is recovering after an apparent medical emergency caused him to crash the vehicle he was driving.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday at about 6:00 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office was notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 Northwest and Arrowwood Drive Northwest.

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The crash was reported through OnStar, and the condition of the occupant was unknown. Deputies arrived and found a red Buick passenger car resting on its side with severe damage. The 62-year-old man was the sole occupant and was trapped inside. The Alexandria Fire Department assisted with extrication. He was taken to Alomere Health for medical evaluation. The preliminary investigation indicates the crash was likely caused by a sudden medical emergency the driver experienced, which caused the vehicle to leave the road and go into a cornfield.