Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Fallen Firefighters This Weekend

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- This weekend has been designated to honor fallen firefighters throughout the state. Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed May 3rd through May 4th as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend to honor firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty.

The Governor has instructed all U.S. and Minnesota Flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday in remembrance of those firefighters who have fallen. Governor Walz says Minnesota depends on the courageous firefighters who respond to dangerous, complex situations, risking their lives to protect our families, neighbors, and communities, and their bravery, strength, and compassion will never be forgotten.

Businesses, Individuals, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags to honor fallen firefighters and their families.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

