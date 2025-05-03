Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Fallen Firefighters This Weekend
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- This weekend has been designated to honor fallen firefighters throughout the state. Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed May 3rd through May 4th as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend to honor firefighters who have been killed in the line of duty.
The Governor has instructed all U.S. and Minnesota Flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Sunday in remembrance of those firefighters who have fallen. Governor Walz says Minnesota depends on the courageous firefighters who respond to dangerous, complex situations, risking their lives to protect our families, neighbors, and communities, and their bravery, strength, and compassion will never be forgotten.
Businesses, Individuals, and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags to honor fallen firefighters and their families.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
See the Aftermath of the 1886 St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids and Rice Tornado
Gallery Credit: Brown and Riley, "Cyclone Views: Pictures Sauk Rapids Cyclone" (1886). University and Other Publications. 1.
Tour Waite Park -- Past and Present -- in Pictures
Take a Look at the Giant St. Cloud Mural at St. Cloud's Walmart Supercenter
Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud