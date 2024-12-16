Five Sartell Schools Receive Educational Foundation Grants

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen Education Foundation (SSEF) has announced the grant winners for the Fall. SSEF awarded over $26,000 to 5 schools in the Sartell area.

They awarded $6,500 to Oak Ridge Early Learning Center for a hands-on ceramics program for kindergarten students, $6,000 to Pine Meadow Primary School to enhance the new language arts curriculum, $ 6,079 to Riverview Intermediate School for an educational coding robots program, $3,720 to Sartell Middle School for updating a 3D printer for Project Lead The Way, and $4,189 to Sartell High School for a parts tumbler for the technical education department.

SSEF says they had a record 24 requests for over $75.000 reflecting the large demand and creativity of educators and staff.

