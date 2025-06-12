BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The Wright County Sheriff is applauding the actions of one of his deputies, along with a good Samaritan, for their quick action following a crash.

The incident happened on June 5th at the intersection of Dempsey Avenue Southwest and County Road 107 in Marysville Township.

A semi and a passenger car collided, and the driver in the car was trapped inside his vehicle, which was on fire.

Deputy Mosiman was nearby and arrived on the scene in under a minute. He used his fire extinguisher to control the growing fire in the engine compartment.

The deputy and a good Samaritan then began to work together to free the driver. As they struggled to release his pinned leg, flames spread to the back seat of the vehicle. The smoke was so thick that it made it nearly impossible to see. They finally managed to free the driver and pull him to safety just seconds before the car became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was taken to HCMC and was later released.

Both Deputy Mosiman and the good Samaritan were treated and released for minor injuries at Buffalo Hospital.

