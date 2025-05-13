COLLEGEVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A fish house and camper are considered a total loss after a fire near Collegeville on Sunday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call about a fire at 14562 260th Street around 10:18 a.m. The caller told the office that a grass fire had spread to a fish house.

Once on scene, firefighters found the property owners trying to put out the blaze, and that the fire had spread to a nearby camper that was by a large shop. Firefighters were able to control the fire before it spread to the shop, but the fish house and camper were a total loss.

Authorities say the fire is believed to have started from discarded ash from a wood boiler, and high winds and dry conditions contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze. No one was hurt during the fire, and the Cold Spring and Rockville Fire Departments, along with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, responded to the incident.

