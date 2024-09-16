St. Cloud’s Festi-Fall on Saturday, Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A two-day festival will be happening in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. Festi-Fall will be on the west side of the downtown on Saturday and on the east end on Sunday.

Downtown Alliance Executive Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says several businesses will be participating with candy corn-inspired menu items which will be listed this week.

So you can look over the menu and see how each restaurant is utilizing candy corn as their special ingredient. We're hoping they don't just chop it up and sprinkle it on a dessert, we really want something creative.

It won't be just food items that will have candy corn in them.

We even have a protein shake shop joining in at the Flat Iron and some of the bars are joining with cocktails inspired by candy corn.

This weekend will also be the launch of a new downtown history tour. The Downtown Alliance has partnered with St. Cloud State University students to create QR codes that will be placed on historic buildings throughout the area.

Saturday's Fest-Fall also includes kids' activities at the Farmer's Market.

Festi-Fall East is Sunday on the east end. East St. Germain Street will be blocked off from Lincoln Avenue to Riverside Drive with a large street fair including art vendors, food trucks, and live music.

Spokeswoman Ashley Severson says they are also planning a classic car parade.

We've been partnering with the local car clubs. Any vehicle 1980 or older is welcome, there's no pre-registration just show up the day of.

There will be live music at Iron Street Distillery and at Beaudreau's along with a beer garden.

Events on Sunday run from noon until 5:00 p.m.

