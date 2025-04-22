Fatality, Serious Injuries in Head On Crash

BRAHAM (WJON News) -- A head-on crash killed one person and left another with serious injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 65 in Isanti County near Braham.

A pickup was traveling north on the highway when a car traveling south crossed the center line and the two collided.

The driver of the car, 64-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Braham, died in the crash.  He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old from Braham, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

