Fatality, Serious Injuries in Head On Crash
BRAHAM (WJON News) -- A head-on crash killed one person and left another with serious injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 65 in Isanti County near Braham.
A pickup was traveling north on the highway when a car traveling south crossed the center line and the two collided.
The driver of the car, 64-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Braham, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Get our free mobile app
The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old from Braham, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Tickets On Sale for 'Last Out' Play at Pioneer Place Theater
- Jules' Bistro Minnesota Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year
- Nonprofit Project 37 Buys Building In Downtown St. Cloud
If You Grew Up in the '70s and '80s, These Foods Were Super Fancy
From Babybels to Toblerone chocolate, take a nostalgic bite out of these 'fancy' childhood foods that made us feel way more elegant than we really were.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz