Fatal Rollover in Stearns County Monday Night

Fatal Rollover in Stearns County Monday Night

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A man died in a rollover in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 22 in Munson Township near Cold Spring.

Thirty-six-year-old Charles Mullins of Ellettsville, Indiana was traveling north when his pickup went off the road, rolled, and came to a rest partially submerged in water on its roof.  Mullins died in the crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, Cold Spring Police, and Chain of Lakes Fire assisted at the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

’80s Foods We Wish They Still Made

If you grew up in the 1980s, you surely have fond memories of these popular (now discontinued) snacks.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON