Fatal Rollover in Stearns County Monday Night
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A man died in a rollover in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday just before 10:00 p.m. on Highway 22 in Munson Township near Cold Spring.
Thirty-six-year-old Charles Mullins of Ellettsville, Indiana was traveling north when his pickup went off the road, rolled, and came to a rest partially submerged in water on its roof. Mullins died in the crash.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Mayo Ambulance, Cold Spring Police, and Chain of Lakes Fire assisted at the crash.
Troopers say alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.
