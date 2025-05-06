Fatal Fiery Crash South of the Twin Cities Metro

Fatal Fiery Crash South of the Twin Cities Metro

WJON

JORDAN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate a deadly fiery crash.

Troopers say the incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday on Highway 169 in Jordan.

A Ford F150 was traveling the wrong way in the Southbound lanes of Highway 169 when it crashed into the concrete median barrier, and the vehicle became engulfed.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver died in the crash.  No information about the driver has been released yet.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON