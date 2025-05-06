Fatal Fiery Crash South of the Twin Cities Metro
JORDAN (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate a deadly fiery crash.
Troopers say the incident happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Monday on Highway 169 in Jordan.
A Ford F150 was traveling the wrong way in the Southbound lanes of Highway 169 when it crashed into the concrete median barrier, and the vehicle became engulfed.
The driver died in the crash. No information about the driver has been released yet.
