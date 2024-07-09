Fall Not The Only Season Coming to Mystic Lake Casino
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Mystic Lake Casino will be a place for all seasons this fall. The iconic Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will play the Mystic Showroom in Prior Lake on October 11th as part of their "The Last Encores" tour.
Valli has been a renowned singer and songwriter for over 60 years with classic hits like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Sherry," and "Walk Like A Man." Countless artists like Nancy Wilson and Lauryn Hill have covered "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and the groups tunes have been used in blockbuster movies like "Grease," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and more.
The Broadway musical about the group, "Jersey Boys" has been seen by over 30 million people and is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at mysticlake.com.
