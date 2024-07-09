Fall Not The Only Season Coming to Mystic Lake Casino

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- Mystic Lake Casino will be a place for all seasons this fall. The iconic Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will play the Mystic Showroom in Prior Lake on October 11th as part of their "The Last Encores" tour.

BBC Proms In The Park - Hyde Park John Phillips, Getty Images loading...

Valli has been a renowned singer and songwriter for over 60 years with classic hits like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," "Sherry," and "Walk Like A Man." Countless artists like Nancy Wilson and Lauryn Hill have covered "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and the groups tunes have been used in blockbuster movies like "Grease," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire," and more.

Get our free mobile app

Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons 50th Anniversary Celebration Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

The Broadway musical about the group, "Jersey Boys" has been seen by over 30 million people and is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway. Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at mysticlake.com.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Best New Artist winners, ranked by popularity today Stacker ranks Grammy Best New Artist winners by Spotify data to see who is most popular today Gallery Credit: Lisa Borten

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker