UNDATED (WJON News) -- Hot and very humid conditions arrive Sunday.

Extreme Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories are in effect through early Sunday evening.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Heat indices will rise into the upper 90s to near 110 for most of the region Sunday afternoon, making dangerous heat-related impacts likely.

Stay in an air-conditioned building if possible. If outside, take frequent breaks, stay hydrated, and wear loose, light-colored clothing.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, especially along and north of I-94. Damaging winds are the main threat, but some large hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Storms may also produce locally heavy rain.

A line of storms may develop over north-central Minnesota late Sunday afternoon and then travel southeast into Sunday night.

Additional thunderstorms are likely Monday night and Tuesday. Heavy rainfall and some severe weather are possible.

READ RELATED ARTICLES