Extreme Cold Weather Drags On in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The stretch of dangerously cold weather continues in Minnesota, but there is an end in sight.

The National Weather Service has issued another Extreme Cold Warning starting at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and running through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 42 below expected.

Wind chills for Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be around 25 below.

Wind chills by Friday morning will be around 15 below.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 26 degrees. The normal low is 7 above.

The extended forecast is calling for highs in the 30s by this weekend, so we'll finally be back up above average.

