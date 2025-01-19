St. Cloud, North in Extreme Cold Warning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has expanded the Extreme Cold Warning to include more counties in central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne.

The warning will be in effect until at least noon on Tuesday.

Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 40 below expected. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

You are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat.

Keep pets indoors as much as possible.

Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside.

