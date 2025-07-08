January 3, 1930 – July 3, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 11, 2025, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, for Emily G. Rudnicki, age 95, of St. Wendel, who passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. The burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. The Christian Women will pray at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Church.

Emily was born on January 3, 1930, in St. Wendel to Edmund and Catherine (Kostreba) Skroch. She married Stanley Rudnicki on October 17, 1950, in St. Wendel. Emily was a homemaker, helping on the farm and raising her family. She was a life-long member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church and Christian Women.

Emily enjoyed sewing, embroidery, crocheting, reading, traveling, and gardening. She especially loved the time spent with her family.

She is survived by her children, Alvina (Alfred) VanDrehle of Belgrade, Daniel (Phyllis Scherr) of Holdingford, Ernest (Ann) of Avon, Janice (David) Fiedler of St. Stephan, Doreen (John) Czech of Avon, Roger (Laurie) of Avon; 13 grandchildren,32 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Deborah (friend Leroy) of Little Falls; siblings, Melvin (Phyllis) of Rice, Sharon Yurczyk of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Darlene; and many nieces and nephews.

Emily was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2006; son, Edward 2019; one grandson; and siblings, Clem (Janie), Delmar (Shirley), Clarence (Cyrilla), Claude; and brother-in-law, Dennis Yurczyk.

A Special Thank You to Helping Hands in Holdingford and Mother of Mercy for all the care given to Emily.