Elizabeth Rothstein, 75, Cold Spring

May 6, 1949 - July 31, 2024

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Elizabeth Ann Rothstein, age 75. She died on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at Eucmen Therapy Suites in Sartell. The Reverend Brady Keller will be the celebrant. Inurnment will be private at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Elizabeth was born on May 6, 1949, in Belgrade, the daughter of Leonard and Catherine (Meyer) Horn. She attended school in Paynesville where she graduated from Paynesville High School in 1967. She then went on to attend beauty school.

She was united in marriage to Melvin R. Rothstein on August 29, 1970 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Three children were born to this union. After they were married, they lived in the Twin Cities and later moved to Hutchinson in 1980. While in Hutchinson, Liz worked as a cashier for 39 years at the Shopko’s in both Hutchinson and St. Cloud. They moved to St. Cloud in 2002. She retired when Shopko closed their doors in 2019. She continued to make her home in St. Cloud after Melvin died on October 19, 2019.

Liz liked to play bingo, go to movies, watch game shows, going to the casinos and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to shop and always was looking for a deal. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her grandson, Jackson Voita; brother, Ralph Horn; and son-law, John Voita.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (John T.) Voita, Nathan (Anne) Rothstein, and Tanya (Jason) Heitzinger; grandchildren, Cooper Voita, Allison Heitzinger, and Roman Heitzinger; brothers and sister, Richard (Mary) Horn, Allen (Laura) Horn, Steve (Geri) Horn, and Nancy (Mike) Backstrom; nieces and nephews; the Rothstein families and many friends.