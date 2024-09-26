Dry September Brings Drought Conditions Back to Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- This will go into the record books as one of the driest Septembers on record in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we've had just .35 of an inch of rain so far this month, and there's no rain in the forecast through the end of the month.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

We're 2.22 inches of rain below normal for the month so far.

Five driest Septembers in St. Cloud:

1). .07" in 1952

2). .24" in 2012

3). .35" in 2024

4). .61" in 2009

5). .68" in 1943

Get our free mobile app

The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor days 80 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 50 percent last week.

U.S. Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor loading...

Also, 16 percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from two percent last week.

READ RELATED ARTICLES