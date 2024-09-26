Dry September Brings Drought Conditions Back to Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- This will go into the record books as one of the driest Septembers on record in St. Cloud.
The National Weather Service says we've had just .35 of an inch of rain so far this month, and there's no rain in the forecast through the end of the month.
We're 2.22 inches of rain below normal for the month so far.
Five driest Septembers in St. Cloud:
1). .07" in 1952
2). .24" in 2012
3). .35" in 2024
4). .61" in 2009
5). .68" in 1943
The weekly update from the U.S. Drought Monitor days 80 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 50 percent last week.
Also, 16 percent of the state is now in a moderate drought, up from two percent last week.
