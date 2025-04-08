Driver Hurt in Morrison County Crash
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt when the vehicle they were driving struck a guardrail.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:15 p.m on Monday on Highway 10 and County Road 75 near Little Falls.
Thirty-five-year-old Samantha Lemke of Brainerd was traveling north when her vehicle struck a guardrail. She says she was suddenly unable to steer the vehicle due to a mechanical issue.
Lemke was taken to St. Gabriel Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
A 15-year-old passenger in the car was not hurt.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- Oil Prices Plummet As Trump Tariffs Spark Fears of Recession
- Tri-CAP Encouraging You To Keep Applying For Energy Assistance
- Great River Children's Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships
- Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 Minnesota Communities
LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television
From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz