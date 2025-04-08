Driver Hurt in Morrison County Crash

Driver Hurt in Morrison County Crash

WJON

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt when the vehicle they were driving struck a guardrail.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:15 p.m on Monday on Highway 10 and County Road 75 near Little Falls.

Thirty-five-year-old Samantha Lemke of Brainerd was traveling north when her vehicle struck a guardrail.  She says she was suddenly unable to steer the vehicle due to a mechanical issue.

Lemke was taken to St. Gabriel Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A 15-year-old passenger in the car was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These TV Guide Covers Will Take You Back to a Golden Age of Television

From "Who Shot J.R.?" to the tearful goodbye on the final episode of M*A*S*H, TV Guide — and those unforgettable covers — were once a treasured part of every TV lover’s routine.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON