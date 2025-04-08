Driver Hurt in Morrison County Crash

LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- The driver was hurt when the vehicle they were driving struck a guardrail.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 1:15 p.m on Monday on Highway 10 and County Road 75 near Little Falls.

Thirty-five-year-old Samantha Lemke of Brainerd was traveling north when her vehicle struck a guardrail. She says she was suddenly unable to steer the vehicle due to a mechanical issue.

Lemke was taken to St. Gabriel Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 15-year-old passenger in the car was not hurt.

