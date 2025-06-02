Driver Arrested After Rollover in Douglas County

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Two passengers had minor injuries, and the driver was arrested after a rollover north of Alexandria.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Saturday, just after 5:00 p.m. in Leaf Valley Township.

A Ford Ranger driven by 19-year-old Lucas Nederhoff of Spring Valley was traveling eastbound on Ellis Lake Road and tried to pass another eastbound vehicle but lost control on the gravel road. The Rander slid sideways and went into the south ditch, where it rolled over into an alfalfa field.

Nederhoff was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Deputies believe alcohol and speed were contributing factors in the crash.

Two passengers were treated and released at the scene.

