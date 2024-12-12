Many New Events Added to 2nd Annual Bold & Bright Winter Festival

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Downtown Alliance is hosting a Midnight Market on Friday, December 20th. The event will start at 8:00 p.m.

They also have a Winter Wonderland Window Contest throughout the holiday season.

Director Rachel Lolmasteymaugh says work is also well underway for the 2nd annual Bold And Bright Winter Festival coming up from January 24th through the 26th.

She says that Friday's events include a Half Way to Art Crawl.

Because everybody loves Art Crawl, we can't get away from it because people want more and more, so that's what we're going to offer. We'll also have date night skate night at Lake George on Friday night.

Also on Friday night, Michael Shynes will have his album release party at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

Lolmasteymaugh says that on Saturday you'll have a chance to meet a lot of mascots.

All the mascots you can think of around town are going to be in place and you can bring your kids to meet the mascots. We'll also have the winter parade, that's always a favorite.

Other events on Saturday include a family movie at the Paramount, curling, a fitness challenge, and fireworks.

Lolmasteymaugh says that Sunday's activities are all about games, starting with a pond hockey tournament at Lake George and lots of game options around downtown.

Everybody downtown, the restaurants and other businesses are going to host a different game. So whether you're into chess or checkers or cribbage there's going to be a game downtown hosted by an establishment, so you can come out for game day, with great brunch and food specials offered.

Ice Sculptures, free skating at Lake George, and winter-themed specials will be happening throughout that weekend.

Registration is now open for all activities including parade floats, the makers market, art crawl artists, and more.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24th

Paramount Center for the Arts: Michael Shynes Album Release

Historic Downtown Winter Art Crawl – Register an artist or venue

Live music at the Veranda Lounge

Free Skate MOVIE Night at Lake George

SCSU Student Night

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25th

Paramount afternoon family movie

Winter merchant market – Register a vendor booth

Curling demonstration

Downtown fitness challange

Meet and Greet your favorite mascot

Winter Lights Parade – Register a parade float

Fireworks

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26th

Brunch Specials

Pond Hockey at Lake George

Game Day – Business Hosted Tournaments: cribbage – magic the gathering – chess – board games – puzzles

