Dolores (Roettger) Wenner, 92, Osseo (and formerly Cold Spring)

July 8, 1929 - June 19, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Dolores (Roettger) Wenner age 92, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 19, 2022, surrounded by family, listening to scripture and beautiful hymns as a prelude to angelic choirs. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 in the church narthex prior to the service.

Dolores was born on July 8, 1929, in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Rosena (Schmitt) Roettger. She married Kenneth A. Wenner on October 20, 1951, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Dolores treasured her family and was always there to listen. We’ll always remember her loving care, wisdom, and her love of beautiful flowers. In true Wenner fashion she loved family gatherings especially when they included a meal of fresh fish. She was a strong, confident woman with a strong work ethic, which she instilled in her children.

She is survived by her children, Jean (David) Krupp, Jeri (David) Wiebusch, Robert (Carol) Wenner, Richard (Barbara) Wenner, Laurie (David) Anderson, Ellen (Sean) Casey; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Roettger and Ann Roettger.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth (2004); siblings, Dorothy (Francis) Peschl, Rose Mary (Roman) Brinkman, Ralph Roettger, Ray Roettger, John Roettger, Richard Roettger, Alice (Peter) Heinen, and Joseph Roettger.

Memorials are preferred to The Poor Clare's.

Saint Clare's Monastery

421 South 4th Street

Sauk Rapids, Minnesota 56379-1898