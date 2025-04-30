New Airline Taking Over International Route At MSP

Discover Airlines, Submitted Image

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Discover Airlines is taking over an international route from its sister carrier Lufthansa for nonstop service between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Frankfurt International Airport.

Discover Airlines is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lufthansa Group.  They will operate flights from MSP four times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays starting on Friday, May 2nd.

It was about a year ago that Lufthansa launched the route.

Discover will operate the MSP-FRA route on an Airbus 330 aircraft.  It features up to 302 seats, including 27 business class seats with full lie-flat beds, 31 premium economy seats, and 244 economy seats.

Discover Airlines is operating its first year of flights as a seasonal route through late October out of MSP's Terminal 1.

MSP has 165 nonstop markets, including 130 domestic destinations and 35 international destinations.

