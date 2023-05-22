Deputy Hurt When Squad Hits Turkey
BECKER (WJON News) -- A deputy was hurt when his squad car struck a turkey.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 28-year-old Matthew Egeberg of Elk River was responding to a crash with injuries when his car hit the turkey.
He was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The incident happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m. on Highway 10 and Gardner Street in Becker.
