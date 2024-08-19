Minnesota In The Spotlight At Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO (WJON News) -- Minnesota will be in the spotlight this week at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Not only Governor Walz, but Ken Martin the DFL Chair is highly ranking. And then just yesterday Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan was named one of four chairs of the convention, which means she'll have a governance role at the convention.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson says he's expecting Governor Tim Walz to focus on the Democrat's recent accomplishments in Minnesota during his Vice Presidential nomination acceptance speech on Wednesday night.

Democrats are energized by what got done with the trifecta in Minnesota. It isn't popular with everyone and a lot of people have questions and issues with what was done with the trifecta. But Democrats, the audience, and the nation are going to hear about some of the more populous ideas that came out of Minnesota.

Vice President Kamala Harris will accept her nomination on Thursday night. The General Election is set for Tuesday, November 5th.

Olson says he expects Walz to make his traditional trip to the Minnesota State Fair at some point after the convention is over. The Fair starts on Thursday and runs through Labor Day.

The Minnesota D-N-C delegates are meeting for breakfast each morning (7:30-9 am) of the convention.

President Joe Biden is the keynote speaker tonight and First Lady Jill Biden is also scheduled to speak at the United Center.

