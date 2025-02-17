Deadly Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota
WALKER (WJON News) -- A Texas man died in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday night just before 9:00.
They received a report of a snowmobile crash in rural Walker.
A 50-year-old man from Corpus Christi was driving the snowmobile when it left the road and struck a snow embankment and some trees.
Get our free mobile app
The man was taken to a hospital in Park Rapids where he died. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Tri-County Humane Society's 2024 Year In Review
- St. Cloud Senator Aric Putnam Introduces Social District Bill
- Trump Tariffs Could Impact Your Local Brewery's Bottom Line
- Joann Fabrics Has Announced 12 Store Closings in Minnesota
- Back Shed Brewing Saying Goodbye - For Now
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz