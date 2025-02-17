Deadly Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota

Deadly Snowmobile Crash in Northern Minnesota

Getty Images

WALKER (WJON News) -- A Texas man died in a snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday night just before 9:00.

They received a report of a snowmobile crash in rural Walker.

A 50-year-old man from Corpus Christi was driving the snowmobile when it left the road and struck a snow embankment and some trees.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The man was taken to a hospital in Park Rapids where he died. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON