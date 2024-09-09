Day of Remembrance Ceremony in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Day of Remembrance is this Wednesday.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis invites residents to join him at 5:00 p.m. for the 9/11 ceremony at City Hall.

The event will mark the anniversary of the September 11th 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

