Day of Remembrance Ceremony in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Day of Remembrance is this Wednesday.
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis invites residents to join him at 5:00 p.m. for the 9/11 ceremony at City Hall.
The event will mark the anniversary of the September 11th 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.
