‘We Banjo 3′ Member Playing in St. Cloud on St. Patrick’s Day

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can listen to some Irish Folk Music in downtown St. Cloud on St. Patrick's Day.

David Howley of the internationally acclaimed group We Banjo 3 is performing live at Gnarly Bard Theater.

He's got a new solo album out so he's doing a tour, and he had a day off on St. Patrick's Day, so he's coming up to St. Cloud to play a solo show. Come hear some Irish Folk music and have a great time.

Gnarly Bard owner Bubba Hollenhorst says Howley has also performed with renowned artists like The Chieftains and Mumford & Sons.

Acoustic guitar, mandolin, he's a string player of all kinds. Part of that Irish Folk sound which really also blends well with the Americana sound, which is what his solo stuff is, a great mix.

David Howley will be performing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Gnarly Bard.

We Banjo 3 was a band from Galway, Ireland that played a blend of traditional Irish, old-time, and bluegrass music they called Celtgrass. The band was composed of two sets of brothers, Enda Scahill and Fergal Scahill, and Martin and David Howley.

Hollenhorst says just a handful of tickets remain available for the show.

Also on stage at Gnarly Bard Theater, their play 'Exit Pursued By A Bear' has its final weekend with shows on Friday and Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

Their 2nd annual Gnarly Bard Cribbage Tournament is coming up on Friday, March 28th from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Teams must pre-register online with only 24 team spots available.

Leslie Vincent is performing on Saturday, April 5th at 7:30 p.m. She's returning for a night of original vocal jazz and is backed by a full band. She's performed at Gnarly Bard twice before and sold out both of her previous shows.

