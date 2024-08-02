Darlene B. Ostendorf, 89, Waite Park

December 14, 1934 – August 1, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville for Darlene B. Ostendorf, age 89, of Waite Park and formerly of St. Cloud, who passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Brad Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville and from 10:00 a.m. until the of the service on Wednesday at the St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville.

Darlene was born on December 14, 1934 to George and Viola (Gillitzer) Dullinger in Collegeville, Minnesota. She grew up in Collegeville and attended grade school until eighth grade there. She was united in marriage to Walter F. Ostendorf on June 15, 1955 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Darlene worked for Fingerhut as a seamstress for many years before going to St. Cloud State University to work in custodial services in the dorms. She enjoyed being around and working with the students during her time there. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville.

Darlene was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, crocheting, painting, bird watching and knitting caps and scarves for veterans at the V.A. Hospital and the homeless. She also enjoyed working on puzzle books, watching Westerns and celebrating her faith by going to mass with her sister, Shirley.

She is survived by her children, Joanne (Don) Boaz of FL, Allen (Dawn) of Rice, Dale (Kathy) of St. Cloud, Lori (Dan) Felix of St. Joseph, Jane (Brian) Keeville of Walker, and Wanda (Ken Stich) Ostendorf of Waite Park; 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; brother, Delvin; sister, Dianne Sobania; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter; sons, Jeffery (Renee) and Bruce; granddaughter, Kristina Felix; and sister, Shirley Bloch; sister-in-law, Lillian Dullinger and brother-in-law, Wilfred Sobania.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital for their loving and compassionate care of Darlene.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.